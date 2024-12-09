Bronzeville Trail Task Force secures $900K Mellon grant

The Bronzeville Trail Task Force (BTTF) has taken a major step toward transforming a historic rail corridor into the Bronzeville Trail with the announcement of a $900,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation. The funding, part of the foundation’s “Humanities in Place” initiative, supports the Bronzeville Trail Landscape Initiative, a three-year project aimed at preserving the rich history of Bronzeville while reimagining the space as a community asset.

The grant, announced by Walter Freeman, Chairman of the BTTF, marks the largest investment in the organization since its founding in 2020. Freeman emphasized the collective efforts of the task force, noting the project’s potential to honor Bronzeville’s cultural heritage and create a transformative space for the community.

John E. Adams, the founder of BTTF, has been appointed as the organization’s first full-time executive director. Adams, a certified public accountant with decades of nonprofit leadership experience, has been a driving force behind the task force’s vision. For years, he served as executive director on a symbolic $1 salary, working alongside dedicated volunteers to lay the groundwork for the trail.

Adams’ leadership has been instrumental in securing funding and partnerships for the project. His background includes serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition for over 16 years and working with other organizations committed to advancing equity and opportunity. Adams’ accolades include Crain’s Chicago Business 2022 Notable Black Leaders Award and the Chicago Defender Men of Excellence Award. He also serves on the National Leadership Council of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization founded by Carter G. Woodson in Bronzeville.

The trail, which will stretch approximately two miles from 40th and Dearborn streets to 41st Street and Lake Park Avenue, is envisioned as a cornerstone of the Bronzeville community. Its location places it near several significant landmarks, including the Victory Monument at 35th Street and King Drive, which honors the Eighth Regiment of the Illinois National Guard, an African American unit that served with distinction during World War I. The trail’s eastern terminus will connect to the Lakefront Trail, providing access to Chicago’s lakefront attractions. Nearby is the Monument to the Great Northern Migration, commemorating the thousands of African Americans who moved from the South to Chicago during the Great Migration.

The proximity to these landmarks underscores the trail’s importance not just as a recreational space but as a celebration of Bronzeville’s cultural and historical contributions to Chicago. The trail’s development is expected to preserve these stories while creating a vibrant space for outdoor activities.

The Bronzeville Trail Landscape Initiative, developed in partnership with the urban design firm Botanical City, will involve a comprehensive, two-phase approach to research and planning. Phase one will focus on documenting the trail’s cultural and ecological history through archival research, oral histories, and habitat restoration. Phase two will involve landscape visioning and design, guided by principles of inclusivity and environmental stewardship.

The BTTF’s commitment to equity extends to its project team, which will include historians, project managers, and technical experts to ensure the initiative is inclusive and collaborative. The initiative emphasizes the importance of preserving the voices and experiences of longtime residents, ensuring their contributions are reflected in the final design.

The project has garnered support from local and state leaders. Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter has described the trail as a transformative opportunity for Bronzeville, highlighting its potential benefits for health, culture, and economic development.

The Mellon Foundation’s grant adds to the $350,000 the BTTF has raised through grassroots efforts and a $75,000 planning grant from the Chicago Community Trust. With the total project cost estimated at $100 million, the City of Chicago and Cook County are expected to contribute $5.5 million in 2025 to initiate construction. The trail is projected to attract further investments, spurring economic development while preserving Bronzeville’s identity.

As Adams steps into his expanded role, he will continue to lead efforts to secure additional funding, engage the community, and oversee the trail’s development. The trail represents not only a green space but also a reflection of Bronzeville’s resilience and cultural significance.

Residents and stakeholders interested in learning more about the trail or applying for open positions can visit the BTTF’s website at www.bronzevilletrail.org or email [email protected].