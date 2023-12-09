Bronzeville Trail Task Force proudly announces filing of the Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act

JOHN ADAMS, founder/ director of the Bronzeville Trail Task Force. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Honoring the First African American World Champion Cyclist

WHAT: Bronzeville Trail Task Force (BTTF) news conference announcing submission to the U. S. Congress for the Marshall “Major” Taylor Congressional Gold Medal. This congressional recognition acknowledges the astounding achievements and contributions of Marshall “Major” Taylor, an early 20th century African American professional cyclist who became world champion and was known as “the world’s fastest man,” breaking all known records of his day.

WHO: Congressman Jonathan Jackson (1st D); John E. Adams, CPA, BTTF Founder; and the BTTF Board of Directors

WHEN: Saturday, December 9, 2023

1:00PM

WHERE:The Renaissance Collaborative, Inc. (AKA Wabash YMCA)

3763 S. Wabash Ave., 2nd floor, Chicago, IL

(The “Wabash Y,” a Chicago Landmark listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, was Taylor’s last residence before he died at Cook County Hospital in 1932.)

Remarks by: Congressman Jonathan Jackson; John E. Adams, BTTF Founder; elected officials and community organization’s representatives

More Information:

The Bronzeville Trail Task Force established the Major Taylor Initiative to advocate for the civic recognition of Marshall W. “Major” Taylor. Congressman Danny K. Davis (7th District) was one of the bill’s sponsors. City, county, state and federal elected officials are expected to attend the news conference, along with organization leaders, members of the faith-based community, and community leaders.

About Bronzeville Trail Task Force:

The BTTF is a non-profit organization composed of a 18-member board. Founded in 2020, the organization’s purpose and goals are: to sponsor and promote open communication on matters relating to the Bronzeville Trail; to advocate for, facilitate, and support opportunities for direct community engagement; to ensure a healthy balance between the Bronzeville Trail as a neighborhood amenity and a regional and international attraction; to investigate and preserve the history and life of the community; to assist in raising funds and securing resources; and to apply to the Chicago Park District to be the official park advisory council (PAC) for the Bronzeville Trail. Email us at [email protected]. Learn more at https://www.bronzevilletrail.org/.