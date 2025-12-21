Bronzeville to Host Kwanzaa Celebration and Vendor Fair December 27

The Black Star Project will close out the year with its 2025 Bronzeville Kwanzaa Celebration + Vendor Fair, a free, family-friendly community event centered on culture, unity, and collective responsibility.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Hatch 41

Address: 4131 South State Street, Chicago, Illinois 60609

Admission: Free and open to the public

The celebration will feature Black-owned businesses and community vendors, Kwanzaa activities highlighting the Seven Principles (Nguzo Saba), youth- and family-centered programming, and opportunities to connect with community resources. Organizers describe the event as a space for residents to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate shared values of unity, purpose, and collective responsibility.

Community members are encouraged to shop, learn, and celebrate together as the year comes to a close. Attendees can RSVP through the organization’s Facebook event page to receive updates and event reminders.

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES

A limited number of vendor spots remain available. Interested businesses may apply through the organization’s vendor registration process. A payment link will be provided to selected vendors.

RECENT PROGRAMMING AND WHAT’S NEXT

The Kwanzaa celebration follows a series of successful Fall 2025 program wrap-up events, including the Bronzeville Programs Celebration + Ceremony at Hatch 41 and the Kimberly Lightford Saturday University (KLSU) Program Celebration at the Maywood Park District. Those events recognized student growth, leadership, and academic achievement, while honoring the educators, volunteers, parents, and partners who support the programs year-round.

Looking ahead, The Black Star Project is also preparing for another major upcoming event: details are expected soon for its 30th Anniversary Gala, which will mark three decades of service to Black children, families, and communities through education, mentorship, and advocacy.

In the meantime, the organization is continuing its “Give $29 for 29 Years of Impact” campaign, inviting supporters to contribute toward sustaining youth programs, tutoring, family engagement, and community celebrations throughout the year.

For more information about the Kwanzaa celebration, vendor participation, or upcoming events, residents are encouraged to follow The Black Star Project’s official channels.