Bronzeville designated a State Cultural District

GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton posed with representatives of Bronzeville and the Humboldt Park

after designating Bronzeville as an Illinois Cultural District.

Governor J.B. Pritzker designated Bronzeville as a State Cultural District in Illinois, one of 15 districts to be designated across the entire state on Februrary 26. Through the State Designated Cultural Districts program, the State of Illinois aims to uplift the unique contributions of historic cultural districts with the goal of increasing economic development opportunities and protecting cultural identities for generations to come.

The designated area extends generally from I55/Stevenson Expressway to 51st Street from Drexel Boulevard/DuSable Lake Shore Drive to the Dan Ryan Expresssway.

A number of Bronzeville organizations supported the application which was submitted by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development at the request of 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. The organizations include the 51st Street Business Association, Bronzeville Historical Society, Bright Star Community Outreach, Bronzeville Trail Task Force, Chicago Defender Charities, Chicago Urban League, Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project, Illinois Tech, Organic Oneness, Quad Communities Development Corporation, The Renaissance Collaborative. Urban Juncture and 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson.

The designation comes with financial and technical supports and is the first step in a process that will require extensive collaboration and cooperation for the continued growth and vitality of the Bronzeville and African American community. The next step is the development of the advisory committee and identification of priority projects.