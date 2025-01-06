Bronzeville Children’s Museum celebrates Kwanzaa with Unity and Cultural Pride

KWANZAA KING ANTHONY “TONY” CARPENTER celebrates the first day of Kwanzaa December 26 at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum.

The Bronzeville Children’s Museum, the nation’s first and only African American children’s museum, hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at its location at 9301 South Stony Island Avenue in Chicago.

The event, designed for children aged 4 to 9 and their families, focused on the first principle of Kwanzaa, Umoja (Unity). Activities included storytelling, music, singing, crafts, and face painting. A highlight of the celebration was the appearance of the Kwanzaa King, portrayed by Anthony “Tony” Carpenter, who distributed Kwanzaa books to children to educate them about the holiday’s seven principles.

Museum founder Peggy Montes attended the event alongside her son, Paul Montes, and daughter, Pia Montes. Educator Margaret Galloway also participated in the festivities.

Established in 1993, the Bronzeville Children’s Museum has welcomed over 20,000 visitors since its inception. The museum offers interactive exhibits such as “You Are What You Eat,” focusing on healthy lifestyles, and “African American Inventors Changing Lives,” highlighting significant contributions by African American innovators. The “S.T.E.A.M.” exhibit introduces children to science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts.

Throughout the year, the museum presents various programs, including “Martin Quest” in January, a Black History Month program in February, Women’s History Month in March, Smart Money in April, a Juneteenth program in June, Dreamers and Dream Makers in July, a “Not So Scary Halloween Film Festival” in October, and concludes with the annual Kwanzaa celebration in December.



BRONZEVILLE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Founder Peggy Montes and Educator Margaret Galloway celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa. BRONZEVILLE CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Founder Peggy Montes, son Paul Montes and daughter Pia Montes celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa December 26. (Photos by Erick Johnson)

The Bronzeville Children’s Museum continues its mission to educate children and adults about the history, culture, and contributions of African Americans and the African Diaspora through engaging exhibitions and programs.