Bronzeville will become a holiday shopping destination Thanksgiving weekend as Absolutely Anything Essential Gift Shop brings together entrepreneurs, community leaders, families and shoppers for a three-day celebration of small businesses, neighborhood investment and holiday traditions.

The annual Bronzeville Small Business Saturday Weekend will take place November 27-29, 2026, at 3521 S. King Drive, near the corner of 35th Street and King Drive, also known as Phillip Jackson Parkway.

The celebration will feature shopping, entertainment, family activities, creative experiences and opportunities for residents to support local entrepreneurs while keeping more holiday spending within the community.

Organized by Absolutely Anything Essential in collaboration with the Bud Billiken Parade, The Black Star Project and Chicago Defender Charities, the event will showcase established and emerging businesses in a historic, three-level Bronzeville destination.

The weekend also marks 10 years of business activity in Bronzeville for Absolutely Anything Essential and 11 years of recognition as an American Express Neighborhood Champion.

Organizers are encouraging residents to make shopping locally a priority during one of the busiest retail weekends of the year.

The centerpiece of the celebration will be Saturday, November 28, nationally recognized as Small Business Saturday, an initiative that encourages consumers to support independently owned businesses during the holiday shopping season.

Saturday’s activities will begin at 8 a.m. with a special Breakfast of Champions, featuring a Decade Champion Spotlight honoring Natalie Manning, chief executive officer of This Is Life, NFP.

Manning will be recognized for her community service, including providing essential supplies to families, organizing annual Christmas toy giveaways, creating Halloween trunk-or-treat experiences and providing opportunities for young people to express themselves.

The breakfast, scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m., will provide networking opportunities for community leaders, entrepreneurs and supporters interested in building partnerships and strengthening neighborhood organizations.

The main Small Business Saturday marketplace will open to the public at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

Visitors will have opportunities to explore distinctive holiday gifts, locally made merchandise and products from Chicago entrepreneurs. The event will also feature interactive demonstrations, business spotlights, creative make-and-take activities, community resources and special presentations.

A children’s activity zone will open at noon, offering additional family-friendly experiences.

At 2:30 p.m., indoor and outdoor festivities will begin, expanding the celebration beyond the shopping marketplace.

A holiday tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., adding a festive attraction to the Bronzeville business corridor.

Throughout the day, shoppers can enjoy music, holiday hospitality, seasonal decorations and Winter Wonderland photo opportunities while meeting the entrepreneurs behind the featured businesses.

The celebration is designed to be more than a traditional vendor fair. Organizers hope to create an experience that connects commerce, culture and community while introducing shoppers to businesses they may continue supporting throughout the year.

For Bronzeville entrepreneurs, the weekend also provides an opportunity to increase visibility, attract new customers and build relationships with other business owners.

The event comes as independent retailers compete for holiday spending with larger chains and online shopping platforms. Community shopping initiatives such as Small Business Saturday encourage consumers to recognize the economic contributions of neighborhood businesses.

Absolutely Anything Essential is inviting residents from throughout Chicago and surrounding communities to attend, shop and participate in the festivities.

The three-day celebration will include Black Friday on November 27, Small Business Saturday on November 28 and a Sunday experience on November 29. Additional programming details for Friday and Sunday are expected to be announced.

The event will take place at 3521 S. King Drive in Chicago. Saturday shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the Breakfast of Champions from 8 to 10 a.m. and tree lighting beginning at 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending the Breakfast of Champions may RSVP by emailing [email protected].

Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the weekend celebration may contact [email protected].

The event is open to the public during the advertised Saturday shopping hours