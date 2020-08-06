Bronzeville Academy Charter School eLearning Hearing – Aug. 17

Bronzeville Academy Charter School, an independent school board and charter school authorized by the Illinois State Board of Education, is announcing a public hearing for their e-Learning Program Verification. The public hearing will be held on August 17th at 1 p.m. and have an open period for public comment until 3:00 p.m. of the same date.

The meeting will be held via zoom and available at the physical location of Bronzeville Academy Charter School, 4930 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Inquiries regarding the meeting can reach the school directly at (773) 285-8040. The Zoom address: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82778607432&sa=D&source=calendar&usd=2&usg=AOvVaw1tXccNh_Xvz-vOrr7FpSht

