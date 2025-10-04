Broadway’s Award-Winning Best Musical–Disney’s The Lion King

Limited Three-Week Engagement Only!

Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre

151 W. Randolph St.

October 3 – October 19

Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated return engagement of Disney’s THE LION KING is now playing a three-week limited engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.) through October 19. Ticket prices range from $45 – $180, with a limited number of Extra Magic Package seats available, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayInChicago.com or in-person at any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Reservations for groups of ten (10) or more are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 312-977-1710.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway In Chicago, Ticketmaster, and its approved outlets are the authorized ticket agents for all performances of THE LION KING at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Broadway In Chicago and the Producer will not be responsible for counterfeit tickets purchased from unauthorized ticket resellers. Lost or stolen tickets for which replacement tickets have been issued will be voided and not honored. To address improper resale and counterfeit ticket concerns and otherwise, Broadway In Chicago may implement any necessary procedures for tracking ticket transfers and purchases, including but not limited to a paperless ticket system which may require the ticket holder to present the credit or debit card used for purchase prior to admission. For more information including the performance schedule, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

THE LION KING has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly returns to Chicago — at the Cadillac Palace Theatre — where the production played to sold-out audiences in 2023.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, THE LION KING has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of THE LION KING around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. THE LION KING has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design ( Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from “Rhythm of the Pride Lands,” an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com, www.facebook.com/thelionkingusa and www.instagram.com/thelionking.

For the Chicago engagement performance schedule, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 25 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at The Auditorium.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Follow @BroadwayInChicago on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Bluesky

#BroadwayInChicago

# # #