British pianist and composer Alexis Ffrench performs special Candlelight holiday concert

Alexis Ffrench will make a stop on his upcoming tour in Chicago at The Stan Mansion, located at 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd., playing two sets on December 11; at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.

He will be performing original songs from his latest effort Classical Soul Vol 1.

The Stan Mansion

Photo caption: THE STAN MANSION in Chicago’s Logan Square Historic District was originally a Masonic lodge for the Knights Templars. Cera Stan later purchased and restored the building, preserving its historic charm.



On this album, Ffrench breathes his trademark classical grace into some of the great soul hits he grew up with. The pianist dovetails arrangements of these classics, by Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin and Bill Withers among others, with a selection of his own music. The album juxtaposes solo tracks with moments where the piano is carried aloft by Ffrench’s often breathtakingly beautiful string accompaniments.