Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla thank KHEF CEO

Photo caption: Junifer Hall

The Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc. (KHEF) CEO Junifer Hall recently received a very gracious and warm ‘Thank-you’ letter and card from Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Their Royal Highnesses have requested the contents of the ‘Thank You’ letter remain private and confidential.

The Foundation gifted their Royal Highnesses with a photograph of “U.S. Representative Katie Hall at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Signing Ceremony” for display in their office at Buckingham Palace for the King and Queen’s Coronation Ceremony held on May 6, 2023. This particular image of the signing of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law is published by the Indiana Historical Society, Indianapolis.

King Charles III ascended the British throne upon the death of his beloved mother, Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

In 1983, The Honorable Katie Hall of Indiana’s First Congressional District authored, introduced and sponsored House of Representatives Bill, H.R. 3706, which designates the third Monday in January to honor the birthday of American civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On Wednesday, November 2, 1983, Ronald Reagan, 40th President of the United States of America signed into federal law U.S. Representative Hall’s version of “The King Bill”. Today, according to the King Center in Atlanta, millions of Americans observe the Dr. King National Holiday Law, and people of goodwill in more than 100 countries around the world, in some form, observe the national holiday in Dr. King’s honor.

The year 2023, marks the Fortieth (40th) Anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law Signing Ceremony at the Rose Garden, The White House, Washington, D.C. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is the only African-American in the history of the United States Congress to be honored with a national holiday.