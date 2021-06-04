Bring attention to the national emergency of gun violence by wearing orange

Together with Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Robin Kelly introduced a Congressional resolution establishing June 4, 2021 as “National Gun Violence Awareness Day” and designating June as “National Gun Violence Awareness Month.” Kelly encourages Americans to wear orange on June 4th to help bring attention to this national emergency.

The resolution urges citizens and community leaders to give heightened attention on gun violence during the month of June, when gun violence typically spikes at the start of the summer months, and to work together to make our communities safer.

While COVID-19 halted much of our nation, it tragically has not stopped gun violence in our communities. Last year was one of the deadliest years on record for the United States, with an estimated 19,300 individuals killed in gun homicides or non-suicide-related shootings — a 25 percent increase over 2019. We need to bring concentrated attention to this issue so that we can create positive policy change that will save lives.

This resolution, in part, honors the life of Hadiya Pendleton. Just days after performing at President Obama’s inauguration in 2013, she was killed by a bullet in a park, a place where young people are supposed to be safe. Hadiya should have been celebrating her 24th birthday this month. Kelly stated she will be wearing orange on June 4th in her honor and to honor every precious soul that has been lost to this epidemic ravaging our country.

A copy of the resolution is available here.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly will be sharing a survey asking the public to share their experiences with gun violence.