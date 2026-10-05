Brilliant! Sharp! Engaging! is all that needs to be said about “TopDog/Underdog” in performances at Steppenwolf Theatre until November 1.

Brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, are two Black men living in America just trying to get by. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs.

Booth stays stuck in their apartment, working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in this fast-paced and ferocious thrill ride from Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon. The deck is stacked with a Tony Award-winning director, a Pulitzer Prize-winning script and a tour-de-force showdown for ensemble members Glenn Davis and Namir Smallwood.

This is a fast paced revival of a play that premiered at Steppenwolf in 2003. The dialogue is at turns rough and endearing, as the brothers go about their day trying to eke out a living and dream of ways that they can do better. They recount how they were abandoned first by their mother and then by their father and left to their own devices.

Lincoln is the older brother, and he’s satisfied with the arcade job he has pretending to be Lincoln; while taking the brunt of an imaginary gunshot from overzealous tourists.

Glenn Davis, left, and Namir Smallwood in rehearsal scene. Photo by Joel Moorman.



Booth is a grade A booster who, in one scene, comes home with two suits, a couple of ties, two pairs of tennis shoes, two shirts, two belts—everything that’s needed for him and Lincoln to go out on the town—all under his coat, along with a bottle of Hennessy.

While there is playful banter between the two, there are serious discussions when Booth is adamant about tricking folks on the street with his three-card monte skills; skills which he implores Lincoln to help him perfect.

Love is in the air for Booth, at least he believes it is. His heart to heart with his girlfriend Grace adds to his frustration and contributes to a downward spiral that sets up the ending scenes of the play.

And while Booth was a low-down thief, he had a soft spot for Grace. The setup and scenery for his anticipated dinner date with her was award worthy.

Glenn Davis as Lincoln, rehearses his lines, as Namir Smallwood as Booth looks on. Photo by Michael Brosilow.

Smallwood and Davis are electric in their performances. The chemistry is there, as they both command the stage—and audience members anxiously await every acerbic discourse.

Their rapid-fire street slang and vernacular that’s common between two Black men was hilarious at times. The stage set overall shows a threadbare apartment fit for two struggling men.

I’m a bit biased because I can watch Smallwood in a solo act, reciting the alphabet. I have seen him in other productions, and even a few films, most notably “Rounding” and the short “Bailey’s Blues.”

Davis is also an artistic director at Steppenwolf and is a gem in his own right. I saw him last in Steppenwolf’s “Windfall” and “Purpose” in 2025.

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this play, becoming the first African American woman to receive the award. This Pulitzer was well deserved, and this revival is not to be missed.

Artwork from Steppenwolf’s 51st season opener “TopDog/Under-dog.” Glenn Davis as Lincoln and Namir Smallwood as Booth.

In press materials, Parks said: “This play, which resists simple interpretation, is infused with potent images and provoking ideas that inspire a wide variety of understandings. But clearly, at the center, is an interrogation of this seductive and wily American mythos.

“Perhaps it is not the American Dream but the American Game. And a rigged one at that. If life is a game, sometimes you’re the dealer and sometimes you’re the mark. Sometimes you know the rules, and sometimes you don’t even know you’re playing until you’ve lost.

“The greatest trick of all is not learning how to win but understanding what role you’re playing when and with whom. This play does not deride ambition. But it does force us to reckon with the American Dream and the relationship between hard work, competition and prosperity. Try as we might, the cold truth is that the self-determination promised by the American Dream is elusive for many, if not all.”

“TopDog/Underdog” is a fantastic opening for the theatre’s 51st Season. For information, visit steppenwolf.org.