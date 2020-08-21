Bridgeview Driver Services Facility Closed Until Sept. 1

Out of an abundance of caution, the Bridgeview Driver Services Facility (7358 W. 87th St.) is closed until Tuesday, Sept. 1, as a precaution because of an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted and confirmed that the public is not directly impacted by this situation. Employees who work at the facility are being quarantined for 14 days and the facility is scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines.

As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to Nov. 1, 2020, for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards, as well as safe driver renewals.

For customers who decide to visit a facility, masks are required and people are advised to come prepared to wait outside in various weather conditions. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside a facility at one time is limited.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities which include: Chicago South at 9901 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.; Naperville at 931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161; Joliet at 201 S. Joyce Rd.; and Chicago West at 5301 W. Lexington.