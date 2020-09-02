Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Sues Police Over Charges Filed After Botched Raid

Kenny Walker’s attorneys argue that Kentucky’s stand-your-ground laws should have protected him from being charged after police killed his girlfriend.

By Carla Herreria Russo, Huff Post

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, filed a lawsuit against Louisville, Kentucky, police and city officials over criminal charges that were filed against him after the botched drug raid that left his girlfriend, a 26-year-old medical technician, dead.

The lawsuit argues that Walker, a legal gun owner in Kentucky, should have not had to face attempted murder charges for using his firearm during the no-knock raid because he believed an intruder was trying to break into the apartment.

The suit claims that Kentucky’s stand-your-ground laws protect Walker, 27, from the criminal charges, which have been dropped, as well as any future charges that stem from the raid.

“I was raised by a good family. I am a legal gun owner, and I would never knowingly shoot at a police officer,” Walker said at a news conference, according to ABC News.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville, seeks unspecified damages from city officials and more than a dozen Lousiville officers.

“Kenny continues to reel from the death of the love of his life, but he is also the victim and survivor of police misconduct — misconduct that threatens his freedom to this day,” according to the suit.

Walker’s attorney Steven Romines suggested that Walker was charged by police in an attempt to “justify Breonna Taylor’s murder.”

Is it surprising that LMPD wrongfully arrested and prosecuted Kenny Walker to justify Breonna Taylor’s murder when a former Det states that her false arrests were condoned by LMPD for a decade. https://t.co/MlChW7GYqp — Steven Romines (@Sromines) September 1, 2020

Louisville Metro police officers entered Taylor’s apartment with a drug warrant for a different person late at night on March 13.

Walker’s lawsuit claims that he and Taylor were awakened after hearing a “loud boom” at the door. Taylor reportedly screamed “Who is it” multiple times before the front door “flew open in the darkness.”

The suit argues that Walker reacted “by firing a single shot to scare away the intruder or intruders.”

Police opened fire into the apartment, shooting Taylor eight times and killing her. The lawsuit claims that police shot at least 35 rounds of ammunition that night.

Police did not find drugs inside the apartment.

At a news conference in March, the Louisville Metro Police Department claimed they opened fire because Walker shot at them first. Officer-involved shooting update from early this morning Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, March 13, 2020

After the raid, police accused Walker of shooting one officer, striking him in the femoral artery, and arrested him.

Walker’s attorney also suggested that he may not have fired the bullet that hit police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

“We know police are firing wildly from various angles,” attorney Steve Romines told The Courier-Journal on Tuesday. “The timeline and evidence at the scene is more indicative of [police] actually shooting Mattingly than it is Kenny Walker.”

The lawsuit includes evidence showing that police initially charged Walker with “murder of a police officer” but later amended it to “attempted murder of a police officer.”