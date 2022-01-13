Disputes push ward remap closer to a referendum in June 28 Primary

Alderman Michelle Harris (8th) as chairman of the Rules Committee abruptly adjourned a hearing on January 6 after Latino and Black aldermen clashed over establishing a new map that would redraw the city’s 50 wards.

It was the first of four public hearings that followed contentious talks that left the City Council without a new map by the December 1, 2021 deadline.

Latino aldermen want 15 wards as they seek to reduce Chicago’s Black wards from 18 to 16 in response to the city’s declining Black population.

The Chicago Black Caucus’ proposal seeks to keep 17 Black wards and 14 Latino wards.

Latino aldermen, who now represent the city’s largest minority population, say they won’t accept anything less than 15 wards for fair representation on the City Council. So far, the Latinos’ proposal is backed by 15 aldermen, while the Black Caucus proposal has 34 aldermen behind it. A proposed remap must get at least 41 votes for City Council approval. If that doesn’t happen, the proposal will become a referendum that will be decided by voters in the June 28 primary.