PUSH’s Bishop Grant: Van Dyke case uniting national civil rights groups

Like the 1955 Emmett Till case that ignited the civil rights movement, the conviction of former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times, has galvanized organizations across the nation causing leaders in solidarity to hold marches protesting the scheduled early release of Van Dyke on Thursday, February 3.

Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, joined Reverend Jesse Jackson, and a number of civil rights groups Thursday at the Federal Plaza across from the Dirksen Building, to protest Van Dyke’s early release, based on “good behavior.”

Protesting organizations want the U.S. Department of Justice to file federal charges against Van Dyke for violating McDonald’s civil rights. Civil rights leaders are insulted and angry that Van Dyke is being released early for “good behavior.”

“How can a murderer who shot a 17-year-old 16 times get out of prison early for good behavior?” asked Bishop Grant.

But, then Grant and Jackson also wonder how can a murderer get a six-year, nine-month sentence for shooting a 17-year-old teen 16 times and walk out of prison after serving only a little more than three years?

Activists are angry that Van Dyke, who was convicted in 2019 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery (one count for each shot) is being released after serving 6 years and 9 months. They are demanding that the Department of Justice (DOJ) file civil rights charges against Van Dyke for violating the teen’s civil rights.

Jackson and his team, which includes clergy from the West and South sides of Chicago, and community activists like Will Calloway, believe filing civil rights charges against Van Dyke is the right thing to do… as was done in the case of the three officers who helped former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kill 46-year-old George Floyd.

While their superior, Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, the trio, former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who prevented bystanders from intervening, failed to give Floyd medical care. All three are on trial for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, during the “ON THE CASE” talk show, Attorney Antonio Romanucci said the three officers did violate Floyd’s civil rights.