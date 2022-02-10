‘The fight to have civil rights charges filed not over’

In that letter, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and supporters asked Lausch to bring charges against Van Dyke under Title 18 U.S.C., 242—deprivation of rights under color of law, to hold Van Dyke accountable for his murder of McDonald on October 20, 2014.

The letter dated January 27, 2022, stated, “Our country just spent the January 15 weekend remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. another young Black man whose life was taken by a hateful man with a gun.

“But to truly honor his memory, we must pursue the promise of an equal America with the same ferocity he did. Here in Chicago, that starts by ensuring justice is served to both Laquan McDonald and his murderer, Jason Van Dyke.

“We are dismayed that Chicago Police officer Van Dyke’s original sentence was a mere 81 months for the murder of McDonald,” the letter stated.

“It was a slap on the wrist, if that, to a man who fired 16 bullets to murder a 17-year-old boy. Meanwhile, Black, and Brown people are incarcerated for decades for lesser or similar crimes. Some are sentenced to life in prison without parole as habitual criminals, for relatively small crimes. This must make every decent person angry.