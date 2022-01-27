South Side homeowners tired of drinking water tainted with lead

South Side homeowners are up in arms over the city’s alleged failure to provide them with lead-free water, including one family being forced to drink tainted water because they cannot afford to pay for water filters.

Vircy Spight-Harris, a 6th Ward resident, and Marguerite Bien-Aime, a Chicago Public School teacher, are asking that the city remove the water meters they say are giving them water that is allegedly tainted with lead.

The women first called into WVON’s “On the Case” talk show produced and hosted by this writer on January 23rd, complaining about lead in their water. Spight-Harris said when she got home from Our Lady of Africa, formerly known as Holy Angels Church, she turned on the radio and heard Bien-Aime complaining about lead water. That is when she, too, called WVON’s “One the Case” show complaining about lead in her tap water.

“Lead is brain-damaging especially with the developmental years of a child,” said Bien-Aime.

When asked if she is drinking bottled water, Bien-Aime said, “No. We are drinking the water with the lead in it. We are drinking water from the faucet because I don’t have the money to buy the water filters. The water pitchers hold the water filters.

“When the city gave us three water filters, we use[d] that up quickly and the rest is on homeowners,” Bien-Aime said. “My parents are no longer interested in buying water filters. We have been drinking lead water for seven years. It’s like committing suicide,” she said.

Spight-Harris said she received an urgent call transitioning to a water meter, which would reduce the cost of her water bill and would be billed more frequently. She used to pay her estimated water bill every six months, now she is billed every two months at a higher cost. However, she said the city asked homeowners to convert to a water meter to get a more accurate cost. She was told to call 311, which placed the order for the meter conversion. She was told her water bill would be lower.