Serving while Black

There were fancy parties, luxurious suites, elegant fireplaces and classic staircases. For nearly 150 years, numerous stories have been written about the timeless beauty and aura of Pullman’s Hotel Florence. Since it was built at 111th and Forrestville in 1881, Queen Anne, Victorian-style brick and limestone building has impressed locals and visitors with its impeccable wood masonry and antique interiors that harken to a bygone era of world-class hotel living for the rich and famous.

It was once owned by wealthy Chicago industrialist and pioneer George Pullman, whose Pullman Palace Car Company helped create America’s first industrial town. Spread amid 600 acres were factories, hotels, and charming row houses built for his factory workers.

Pullman hired former slaves to serve as porters for his railroad cars. While the Pullman Palace Car Company became the second largest employer of Blacks in 1910, the Crusader has learned George Pullman also employed Blacks as servants in his exclusive Hotel Florence.

After 128 years of obscurity, the stories of those servants have been uncovered by a worker restoring the Hotel Florence at 11114 S. Forrestville Ave. in the Pullman community.

Among the servants were two Black men who served presidents and millionaires at a time when Blacks couldn’t stay at the hotel, or anywhere else in what is now the Pullman Historic District.

Again and again, their stories and identities were left out of news stories about Hotel Florence’s opulence and wealthy guests. Today, as the historic structure remains closed to the public during a long restoration effort, the buried achievements of William Wells and Arthur Wells have led Hotel Florence worker Martin Tuohy on a research project to give a balanced history of the Hotel Florence while giving an identity to people many never knew.

Hardworking employees, these were Black servants who George Pullman named as beneficiaries in his will after their years of loyalty and excellent service.

For the past year, Martin and a team of researchers have combed through old newspaper articles, documents and Census records to piece together the untold achievements and contributions of the men. It’s been a difficult job. Most major newspapers did not mention the names and stories of Black residents in their newspapers. That has made Martin’s project a long and difficult challenge while he helps restore the Hotel Florence.