San Antonio schools chief to head CPS after Latino lobbying

After lobbying from the City Council Latino Caucus, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday, September 15, named Pedro Martinez as the new chief of Chicago Public Schools.

Martinez graduated from Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen. He attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and later earned his MBA from DePaul University. He served as a chief financial officer for CPS from 2003 to 2009.

An immigrant from Mexico, Martinez is the first Latino to head CPS. The appointment came months after the Latino Caucus signed a letter, urging Lightfoot to pick a Latino for the top job. Lightfoot is under pressure from the Latino Caucus, as they demand more wards following the 2020 Census figures that show an increased Latino population and a shrinking Chicago Black population.