Roseland Hospital struggling with many COVID-19 patients, report says

A recent report says the surge of COVID-19 patients at Roseland Community Hospital has left staff members exhausted in an overcrowded facility where many employees have quit.

The news comes as the Omicron variant continues to ravage Chicago’s Black neighborhoods where last week 70 people died of COVID-19, according to a Crusader analysis of public health data.

On Tuesday, January 11, the city began distributing 1.5 million KN95 masks as stronger protection against the fast-moving Omicron variant.

At Roseland Community Hospital, the surge is reportedly taking a toll on employees as new patients flood a facility that’s struggling to keep up with the demand for medical services.

According to a report in the Chicago Sun-Times, the number of COVID-19 patients at Roseland has tripled since September, going from a daily average of 21 new patients to an average of 70, with half infected with the coronavirus.

Roseland Community Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Khurram Khan said in the report that initially, most of the COVID-19 patients at the hospital were un-vaccinated. He said that currently, 10 to 15 percent are vaccinated patients who have received booster shots. Khan also said the hospital is short-staffed and workers are “exhausted.”