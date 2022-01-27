Black Caucus says proposed ward remap is based on voter population

The clash between Chicago’s Black and Latino aldermen in the ward remap dispute intensified last week when the Chicago Black Caucus argued that its proposal to map all 50 wards is based on the 2019 citizen voting-age population (CVAP).

The argument added more fire to the ward remap dispute between Chicago’s two largest ethnic groups on the final public hearing on Friday, January 21. With no agreement in sight, the decision on a ward remap appears to be headed for a referendum that will go before voters in the June 28 Primary.

At issue are two different ward remap proposals from Chicago’s Black and Latino Caucuses.

The Black Caucus’ proposal includes 17 Black wards and 14 Latino wards. The Latino proposal includes 15 Latino wards and 16 Black wards.