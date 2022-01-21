Judge was soft on prosecutor long before he disparaged Roosevelt Myles’ attorneys

The news was shocking. When Judge William Raines recused himself on January 12 from the post-conviction case of Roosevelt Myles, it made international headlines.

But to Myles, his attorneys and those who have been watching the discovery phase of the case drag on for months, the recording that captured Judge Raines disparaging Myles’ attorneys on a hot mic wasn’t a surprise. If anything, it was something that seemed bound to happen. Events leading up to that explosive moment showed that Judge Raines’ recusal was a year in the making.

Since January 2020, the assignment of Judge Raines to the case has made Myles and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, uneasy. He’s a former cop who for the past year has presided over Myles’ post-conviction case that is now 22 years old and counting.

Despite her objection, he ordered Bonjean to issue a subpoena to several news organizations that published stories on her client’s post-conviction case. Myles’ folder went missing for 110 days before it was found on Judge Raines’ desk in his courtroom after the Chicago Crusader inquired about it to Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office.

Raines’ casual banter with assistant state’s attorneys in his courtroom and via Zoom meetings also made Myles and others cringe. And throughout the discovery proceedings, Judge Raines was tough on Bonjean, whom he disparaged after she stepped up calls for an evidentiary hearing that her client has waited on for more than 20 years.

On the state’s side of Myles’ case is Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Dombrowski. When Bonjean complained after Dombrowski made incorrect statements contrary to court transcripts, Judge Raines said nothing and made no attempt to correct him. When Dombrowski showed up casually dressed and sick at one hearing, Judge Raines showed sympathy and in so many words, accused Bonjean of lacking compassion.

Judge Raines has not uttered a word or warning to Dombrowski, who in the last six months has been working on out-of-state subpoenas to serve to Buzzfeed and Discovery LLC, both of which published stories on Myles’ post-conviction case.

Dombrowski’s subpoenas have gone nowhere and have brought the hearings to a halt. With the discovery hearings more than a year old, Judge Raines silently grants one new hearing after another to Dombrowski without setting a deadline or asking him to step things up. These hearings keep piling up with no end in sight.