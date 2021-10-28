Jackson, mother of Jelani Day disputes coroner’s report

The coroner’s report was released a day before Reverend Jackson’s scheduled march and rally on the Peru Police Department and the Illinois Valley YMCA where Jelani Day’s car was found more than a mile from where his body was discovered in the Illinois River.

Speaking to scores attending the Illinois State University Black Student Union meeting on Monday at the university’s Multicultural Center in Normal, Illinois, Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., and the mother of 25- year-old Jelani Day, Carmen Bolden Day, disagrees with the LaSalle County coroner’s report that the cause of death was by drowning.

When told of the reward offer, Mrs. Day said, “I am so very grateful.” Other than a GoFundMe account, Day said there was no reward money. She is using those funds to pay for her own investigations and a third autopsy.

With students, like Heaven Moore, president of ISU’s Black Student Union, ready to march and demand a more accurate cause of death for their fellow student, LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch’s cause of death due to drowning was not believed by Reverend Jackson, Jelani Day’s mother or the student body.

“According to the autopsy, Jelani drowned. The report’s narrative goes on to say he did something to himself which is not true,” Mrs. Day said. “We just need answers how he ended up in that river, so we can find out who did this to Jelani.”