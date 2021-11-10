ILLINOIS GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISENFRANCHISE BLACK VOTERS WITH REDISTRICTING MAP, JUDGE ALLOWS ORGANIZATIONS TO RESUBMIT MAPS

UCCRO, NAACP, AND OTHER COALITION HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE ON LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE OF ILLINOIS REDISTRICTING MAP.
WHY: The new state redistricting map failed Black Illinoisans by not allowing them to pick their candidate of choice by diluting and gerrymandering. We as a Coalition demand that the State of Illinois drop their flawed, gerrymandered, Anti-Black and Brown Adopted State Map, and adopt our Unity Map. Our Lawyers, (Chicago Lawyers Committee), Will be filing the rest of the necessary documents requested by the 3 panel Federal Judges. We thank the judges for allowing us to resubmit our Unity Map.
WHO: United Congress of Community and Religious Organization (UCCRO), National Association for The Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and other Coalition Members.
WHERE: In Front of The Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn St. Chicago IL. 60604.
WHEN: November 10th, 2021 at 11am.
The United Congress of Community and Religious Organizations is a grassroots-led multiethnic and multi-faith human rights alliance mobilizing people, policy and ideals to drive societal transformation and forge unity for the equitable advancement of marginalized communities. We believe that all Illinoisans have the right to be healthy, wealthy, safe, educated and employed regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, income or citizenship status.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens. When it comes to civil rights and social justice, we have the unique ability to secure more wins than anyone else.