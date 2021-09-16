Four years later no historical marker for Johnson Publishing Building

On December 17, 2017, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks (CCL) designated the Johnson Publishing Company building a Chicago Landmark, capping a months-long process with heavy support from Alderman King and Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The designation protects the iconic building from future demolition but allows changes to the interior to serve a new purpose. It also forced the building’s new owner, 3L Real Estate, to preserve the appearance of the outside structure with its iconic Ebony Jet sign at the top. The garage door leading to John H. Johnson’s private parking space is also still there, years after being the only structure in or near the Loop with a driveway accessible from Michigan Avenue.

Inside, the building now houses modern apartments that include stunning views of Grant Park. On some floors of the building, there are copies of front covers of Ebony magazine in the hallways; the framed original blueprint of the building remains outside an elevator on one floor. A convenience store has opened in a small space on the ground level of the building.

Although it’s an official Chicago Landmark, during a visit in the summer, a Crusader reporter noticed that the building does not have the usual 12×12 bronze plaque that grace over 400 Chicago Landmarks that include historic districts.

The Crusader emailed Alderman King and 3L Real Estate spokesperson Brian Berg and left a message and also a phone message inquiring about the plaque. On August 4, Kevin Bargnes, who works at the Department of Planning and Development (DPD), responded with an email.

Bargnes said the plaque was paid for by the city of Chicago in 2019. Bargnes said due to delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not ready for installation until the fall of 2020. He said, “the installation must take place in warmer months, and DPD’s contractor is in discussions with the property owner to install it later this year.