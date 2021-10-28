Fine doubles for landlords found violating Chicago Renters Heat Ordinance

Landlords face fines of up to $1,000 per day, per violation, for each day they do not supply adequate heat. The reason for lack of heat does not matter— landlords must follow the law, and apartments must be heated, city officials say. In 2020, the fines were $500 per day for violators.

From September 15 through June 1, the temperature inside a rental residence is required to be at least 68 degrees from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and at least 66 degrees from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Chicago’s heating ordinance is now in effect as forecasters predict temperatures will continue to drop this week. The ordinance went into effect last month on warm days, but heating rental units in Chicago’s apartment buildings was unnecessary for most landlords.

Temperatures last week dipped into the upper 30s and 40s overnight after a hot summer where temperatures remained above normal throughout September and early October.

According to the Department of Buildings, which enforces the Chicago Building Code’s heat ordinance, during cold weather months, landlords must supply heat to rental units or to any unit where occupants do not have individual control of the heat.

If you are a renter and your landlord is not providing adequate heat or no heat at all, you may file a complaint via the CHI 311 website or mobile app or by calling 311.