Federal judge rejects plea deal of white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

After hearing an emotional plea from the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a federal judge in Atlanta rejected a plea deal involving three white men who killed the Black man in 2020.

Travis McMichael 35, and his father Greg McMichael 65, were among three white men given life sentences in January after they were convicted of first-degree murder for killing Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia suburb.

After they were found guilty by a nearly all-white jury, the U.S. Justice Department filed federal charges against the men, accusing them of committing a federal hate crime for kidnapping Ahmaud before they fatally shot him in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, 2020.

But instead of trying the men in court, federal prosecutors cut a plea deal with the men, sparking outrage among Black civil rights leaders and Arbery’s parents. The plea deal would have allowed the two men to spend the first 30 years of their life sentences in federal prison, which are less severe than state prisons. They are also safer, better funded, and cleaner, fueling concern that the McMichaels’ punishment would be less than what they deserve for their murder convictions.