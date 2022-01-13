Emmett Till and mother to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was murdered in Mississippi, and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley, posthumously will receive the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor given to Americans with distinguished achievements.

The Senate on Tuesday, January 11, unanimously passed a bill to award the honor to Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by two white men in 1955 in Mississippi. The murder shocked the world and served as a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement.

Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced the bill to honor Till and his mother with the awards.

They described the legislation as a long-overdue recognition of what the Till family endured and what they accomplished in their fight against injustice. The House version of the legislation is sponsored by outgoing Congressman Bobby Rush. He has also sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley.

After the award, the medal will be given to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., where Till’s original casket is on display in the most heavily attended exhibit in the museum.