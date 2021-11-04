CPS enrollment drops to 330,000

Chicago Public School’s enrollment continues to dwindle as officials announced that the District has 10,000 fewer students than a year ago for a total of 330,411 students. That figure is a 3-percent decline from the 340,658 students who were enrolled in the District last year.

CPS said about 47 percent of the District’s students are Hispanic, approximately 36 percent are Black, about 11 percent are white and roughly 4 percent are Asian.

All three of those racial groups lost students from one year to the next. The number of Asian students also fell, while the number of multiracial students increased slightly.

According to District data, CPS saw enrollment declines across every grade level from K-8, while high school enrollment stayed relatively flat with some increases.

Nearly 47,000 students left CPS from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year. Last year, that number jumped up to nearly 54,000 from last school year to the current one, the District said. About 43,500 new students entered CPS this year, but it wasn’t enough to offset those losses.

Chicago joins other big-city districts, including New York and Los Angeles, that have seen enrollment declines this year as well. Last month, New York Public Schools, the largest in the nation, reported that its enrollment dropped by about 50,000 students since the fall of 2019. There are 938,000 students enrolled in New York Public Schools, according to preliminary data from the Department of Education. Enrollment in the Los Angeles Unified School District is 439,013, a six-percent drop from 466,229 last year.