COVID-19 holiday surge decreasing in Black neighborhoods

After a deadly COVID-19 surge that killed hundreds during the holiday season, the positivity rate in most of Chicago’s Black neighborhoods is plummeting below the city average, according to a Crusader analysis of data from the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The city’s overall positivity rate continues to drop as residents self-quarantine and restaurants comply with Chicago’s new proof of vaccination mandate, which went into effect on January 3.

Last week, the city began distributing 1.5 million free KN95 masks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended as more effective in controlling the spread of the fast-moving Omicron variant. Residents can obtain the free KN95 masks from their alderman.

As of Tuesday, January 18, Chicago’s positivity rate was 12.5 percent. But the positivity rate was even lower in 17 out of 20 Black zip codes in Chicago, public health data shows.

Approximately eight Black populated zip codes had positivity rates in the single digits. Zip code 60637, which includes Washington Park, Woodlawn and parts of South Shore, had a positivity rate of 7.3 percent, the lowest among Black zip codes.