Chicago Urban League raises $1.6M after in-person return of annual glitzy gala

The Chicago Urban League’s highly anticipated, star-studded 60th annual Golden Fellowship Dinner returned last weekend to raise $1.6 million one year after the in-person event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boyz II Men and a surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning Rhythm and Blues star Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds led a powerful come-back of the black-tie event, which raised just over $1 million after it went all virtual last year because of COVID-19 concerns.