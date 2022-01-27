14 candidates file papers to replace Congressman Rush

Fourteen candidates have officially filed their paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to replace longtime Congressman Bobby Rush of the 1st Congressional District in Illinois.

The list may grow as Jonathan Jackson, the son of Reverend Jesse Jackson, gets closer to announcing whether he will run for the position with the Democratic Primary just six months away. As of January 25, Jonathan Jackson’s name does not appear on the official list of candidates from the Federal Elections Commission’s website.

Jackson, 56, in one news report, said he is “strongly considering” a run for Rush’s seat. He gained prominence as the main speaker at his father’s weekly Saturday meetings at the Rainbow PUSH headquarters near Hyde Park.

Jonathan, who lives across the street from his father in South Shore’s affluent Jackson Park Highlands, does a weekly segment on Reverend Al Sharpton’s radio show that discusses economic issues of interest to the Black community. Sharpton reportedly encouraged Jonathan to run for Rush’s seat.

On January 15, Jonathan said he would decide about a bid in “the next week or two” and said his father “thinks I am well prepared” to run for Rush’s seat.

Two new candidates are big-name Black politicians. They include State Senator Jacqueline Collins and Alderman Pat Dowell, who announced her candidacy days after Rush announced he will not seek re-election after nearly 30 years in Washington.