Big drop in COVID-19 deaths among Blacks in Chicago

Of the 63 Blacks in Cook County who died of COVID-19 last month, nine were under 50. The youngest was a 28-year-old male who died on the North Side. His official cause of death was pneumonia brought on by the novel coronavirus. The oldest Black victims were a 93-year-old female and a 93-year-old male.

Approximately 33 of the 63 Blacks who died last month were female. Thirteen were from the South Side and four were from the West Side. The rest lived in the Loop, and on the Near West Side and the North Side.

A total of 6,097 residents in Chicago have died from COVID-19, including 2,477 Blacks. Approximately 3,438 Blacks in Cook County have died from the disease.

Recently, federal authorities launched a criminal investigation into how Loretto Hospital administered COVID vaccines earlier this year. The non-profit news organization Block Club Chicago wrote a series of news reports that looked into the Loretto hospital’s mishandling of the vaccine distribution.

Loretto Hospital officials admitted giving shots to privileged people who were not eligible for them at the time. Loretto CEO George Miller admitted in March that he authorized 72 people to be vaccinated at Trump Tower on March 10 and 11, 2021, mostly WestSide residents who work there.