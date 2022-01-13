Adam Gross named executive director of new commission overseeing CPD

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday, January 10, announced that police reform advocate and Chicago attorney and public safety policy expert Adam Gross will serve as the first executive director of the new Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

The new seven-member commission will help oversee the Chicago Police Department.

Gross served as the director of the police accountability program area for BPI Chicago, a public interest law firm. He also helped craft the plan for the oversight board from the Grassroots Association for Police Accountability, known as GAPA, which evolved into the final board.

“The establishment of a community-led commission for oversight of the Chicago Police Department and its relevant agencies is a historic milestone for our city, and I am thrilled to announce that Adam Gross will serve as its first executive director,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

“Under Adam’s leadership, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will become a critically important piece of our city’s police accountability infrastructure and empower our communities to take the lead in this incredibly important work. I have the utmost confidence in Adam’s experience and ability to support and guide this new commission and look forward to working with him as we work to make Chicago a national leader in police reform.”

The goal of the commission overall is to make sure residents play an active role in the direction of the department.