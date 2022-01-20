Activists want Jason Van Dyke to stay locked up with federal charges

After serving just over half of his 81-month sentence in prison, former Chicago police officer and convicted murderer Jason Van Dyke will be out of jail in less than two weeks.

The news touched off anger in Chicago’s Black community, where activists are calling on the U.S. Justice Department to bring federal charges against Van Dyke three years after he was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

Under former President Donald Trump, there were five U.S. Attorneys General who led the U.S. Justice Department. Republican Jeff Sessions, who served the longest with 20 months, led the department when Van Dyke was on trial for murdering McDonald. However, no charges were ever brought against Van Dyke.

Now, activists are calling for a 16-day city-wide shutdown of the Chicago transit system, CTA, as Van Dyke is set to be a free man after serving just over three years for a brutal crime against a Black teenager.