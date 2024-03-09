Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group
Search

Breaking down barriers: Solutions for leveling the playing field for minority-owned businesses in airport contracting

A critical part of the aviation ecosystem is minority- and women-owned businesses that support infrastructure growth, accelerate local economic development and increase American global competitiveness. However, they face significant barriers in competing for, executing, and operating contracts related to navigating the intricate procurement process, financial constraints to accessing capital, and less growth capital. The panel will discuss challenges, best practices and solutions to ensure minority and women-owned businesses have an equitable opportunity to participate, compete and thrive in airport contracting and build generational wealth.  

EOPF speaker email 5 01

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SCHEDULE.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top