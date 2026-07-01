Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling Retiring

After a 34-year career in law enforcement in Chicago, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling announced on Wednesday, July 2, his retirement as the city’s top cop.

In a letter released to the news media, Snelling said his resignation is effective July 15.

“I have made the difficult decision to retire …. Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to give back to the city I love through different assignments across the department. I must also thank Mayor Brandon Johnson for choosing me to serve the residents of Chicago and to lead the heroic men and women of the Chicago Police Department.”

In a statement Wednesday, Johnson said, “We’re grateful for Superintendent Snelling’s dedicated leadership and the work we’ve accomplished together to advance a community safety strategy rooted in strong partnerships and deep community engagement across Chicago.”

Johnson said Fred Waller, a longtime CPD veteran who previously acted as the city’s top cop when Johnson took office in 2023, will lead the force on an interim basis.

A full search process for the next superintendent will be conducted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA), the city’s elected police oversight body.

Snelling was appointed to the top job in 2023 after the CCPSA recommended him among six candidates to replace David Brown. He was ultimately chosen by Mayor Brandon Johnson to lead the force.

Under Snelling’s leadership, crime decreased in Chicago to record lows, but as mass shootings and crime rises again in the city, questions remain why the superintendent is retiring during the summer, traditionally the most violent time in Chicago.

But Snelling’s term as superintendent has not been without criticism in the Black community. Last year, Snelling demoted First Deputy Superintendent Yolanda Talley—the department’s first Black female second-in-command—by stripping her of daily operational duties in mid-2025.

In 2023, Snelling, along with Mayor Johnson drew criticism for allowing nine police officers remain on the job despite their affiliation with right wing extremist groups The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys. An internal investigation was done but Snelling and the Johnson closed it without announcing the findings..

The move surprised activists after Snelling vowed to rid the police force of hate groups and far-right extremist organizations after “stringent” and “thorough” investigations.

Publishers and leaders of several Black media organizations, including the Chicago Crusader through a letter called on the mayor to fulfill his campaign promise and fire any police officers with ties to right-wing extremist groups.

Last year, Snelling clashed with Mayor Johnson on the controversial proposed snap curfew after teen takeovers in the city’s downtown. Black leaders called the proposal racist because the takeovers mostly included Black teenagers. Snelling said he wanted authority to declare a three-hour-long “snap curfews” anywhere in the city with just 30 minutes’ notice. But the mayor opposed the idea. Though the snap curfew was passed by the City Council, Mayor Johnson vetoed it.

But in his letter announcing his retirement, Snelling mentioned his department’s achievements during his short term as superintendent.

“During the past three years, I have had the privilege to lead this department through the 2024 Democratic National Convention and a record-low reduction in shootings, homicides and violent crime. While this happened during my tenure as Superintendent, the hard and courageous work of the members of the Chicago Police Department should be given the credit. Though I am proud of what we have achieved, there is more to be done, and I am confident that we created a foundation for further progress.

“Our members risk their lives 24 hours a day and 365 days a year to keep the people of our city safe, and it has been my honor to witness this lifesaving work every single day of my career. We do not do this work alone. Thank you to our fellow Chicagoans, who also step up in our communities citywide to work alongside us as we strengthen safety in every neighborhood for our families and children.

“I am closing out this chapter of my life with a heart full of gratitude for every Chicagoan and every community partner who embraced me during my time at the Chicago Police Department. Thank you does not fully express my appreciation for you, the people of Chicago. I ask that you continue to extend this same warmth and support to every member of the department. This can be a thankless job at times, and a simple thank you or act of kindness can mean everything to the men and women who give so much for our city.

“As I reflect on the past three years, I also reflect on the most difficult moments we have had as a department and city. Families in this city lost loved ones to violence, and too many officers were killed in the line of duty because of the same violence they worked to protect everyone from. No matter what, I will always work to ensure the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and the strength and resilience of our Gold Star Families are never forgotten.

“My t-shirt I wore as a new recruit is framed in my office and is a reminder of where I started. When I walked into the Police Academy at 22 years old, I wanted to protect those who needed help and make a difference in the lives around me. More than three decades later, I hope I did just that.”