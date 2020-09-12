Breakdowns don’t always appear externally

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

As you know, our country is experiencing an “evolving change,” and many of you may be affected.

Although we’re all wondering when it will end, it’s clear that some things in life are completely out of our control. What we can control is how we respond to the things that happen around us. How we respond to a crisis will shape our current experiences, which in turn places the responsibility of our well-being back on us.

I want to share that although this moment appears to be the worst our country has ever seen, it’s also the best opportunity for us to self-check our lifestyle, faith, and financial health and how much we depend on others. We all need someone to help us grow, become more resilient, and share the love. We often ignore these factors until uncertain moments like this, and then it can no longer be subdued. Our emotional well-being should take precedence to guide our direction with clarity and not with upset emotions.

Perhaps, at this moment, we can assess our situation and approach it from a different angle.

It’s time for each of us to examine our faith and discover who we are, what we desire to be, create a plan, and move with inspired action. We have to trust in knowing the God we serve will never fail His people.

Our country was built based on our trusting God. Although the concept has diminished through the years, it’s still a valuable principle to govern our lives. I’ve learned that when I believe God during challenging times, the outcomes are amazingly more than what I could have ever asked for.

I’m encouraging you to go beyond what you are feeling right now and see the good in this opportunity of having plenty of time on your schedule.

Could this be “the” time for creativity, balance, and development of how you will spend the rest of your time here on earth? Are you living your life in the expectation of doing greater things? Do you or have you created plans and implemented ideas you’ve been sitting on for so long, waiting for “someday?”

Today is the “someday” you’ve been describing. So, instead of feeling defeated, use this time to build your future. We can be responsible for our actions and the result of those actions.

I’m asking you to go beyond feeling the upset, the hurt, the fear, and the uncertainty of finding a happy place in your Spirit.

Recognize that there is an opportunity in this pandemic to discover more about yourself, your career, your faith, and not allowing it to cause you to experience it through an internal breakdown. Speak up if you need assistance with your daily living needs and personal obligations.

Creditors are also extending a helping hand to avoid their customers having a financial crisis. To help you navigate your real experience, I’ve provided some suggestions that may be only the beginning of the journey ahead for you.

There are many resources available to assist you during the pandemic, and some are listed in this article. Also, check Google for your local area food banks.

Call 2-1-1 your local emergency information hotline will guide you with whatever services you need in your local area. *Note. When dialing 2-1-1, you will connect to the local hotline in the area code you’re dialing from, and not necessarily where you are physically residing.

Google search terms:

Local food banks *(your city)

(Your city) i.e. Charlotte and COVID-19 pandemic

Mortgages: Check with your lender. Most are providing 90-day forgiveness of payments and placing the interest on the back of the loan. A deferred payment will help relieve you from the stress of defaulting on your loans. Some auto lenders are responding in the same way.

Many of them are based on a case-by-case basis. So, it’s worth the inquiry. No one can help if you don’t say anything.

There’s old verbiage that says, “A closed mouth doesn’t get fed,” so you have to ask for what you want. It’s not a time for your pride to be in control. Your future is at stake. Be sure to search Google daily to discover what’s available for your area.

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTechTM.