Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana Raises over $300,000 in Return2Learn Campaign

Nearly 200 supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana stepped up in a big way to help the organization raise over $300,000. The efforts were part of Boys & Girls Clubs’ Return2Learn $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge, which ran from September 14 – 30 and raised money for the organization’s fall programming.

In total, 184 individuals donated $201,173 and helped the organization secure an additional $100,000 from an anonymous donor offering a dollar-for-dollar match. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s President & CEO Ryan Smiley attributed the success of the campaign to the support the organization has within the community.

“It’s hard to truly express how grateful we are to our donors who really showed up to support Boys & Girls Clubs,” Smiley said. “To raise $200,000 in such a short time is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to how much our communities believe in the work we are doing.”

Like many businesses and organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs re-evaluated its services to fulfill the needs of children and their families this fall. With academic success serving as one of the organization’s priority outcome areas, Club staff knew it would be a focus during the school year.

In response, local Clubs have extended their hours and are open during the school day to provide kids enrolled in virtual learning with a safe, supportive place to go during the day and complete their school work. The Return2Learn $100,000 Matching Gift campaign was implemented to provide needed resources to keep youth on track this academic school year.

“After the sudden closing of schools last spring, an extended summer, and the start of a much different kind of school year, we knew it was imperative to partner with schools and help kids and parents with virtual learning and eLearning teaching models.” Smiley said. “Our Clubs essentially transformed into mini-classrooms to ensure youth can stay on track academically.”

While the majority of support for the challenge came from within the region, donations also came in from South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Nevada. Smiley said these donations reflect the far-reaching impact Boys & Girls Clubs have on past and current members.

“Whether these donations were from people who have personal experience with Boys & Girls Clubs or who have loved ones who have been impacted by the work we do, we are extremely grateful for their support,” Smiley said.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana has been opening doors to GREAT FUTURES for Porter and Lake County youth for over 60 years. Clubs are open after school and provide great places for youth in grades K-12 to meet friends and have fun while in a safe, supervised environment. Clubs are open during holidays and in the summer. Annual membership is only $40.00. For information on membership, volunteer opportunities, or to make a tax-deductible donation, please contact your local Club by calling (219) 764-2582 or visiting bgcgreaternwi.org.