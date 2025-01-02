Bourbon Street Terror: Everything We Know About The Deadly Car Attack In New Orleans

New Orleans’ popular French Quarter became a scene of terror on New Year’s Day after at least 10 people were killed and at least 30 more were injured when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street, according to local authorities.

Speaking on the incident, police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick made it clear that they were not dealing with a DUI-type situation.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could,” Kirkpatrick said in a news conference Wednesday morning, noting that the driver’s actions were “very intentional.”

According to Ms. Kirkpatrick, around 3:15 a.m. the man plowed his truck into crowds before crashing and firing shots at authorities. Two police officers were struck by gunfire. Later, items believed to be improvised explosive devices were discovered inside the truck and investigators were trying to determine whether the devices were viable.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.” Kirkpatrick added.

The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism, CNN reported.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during a press conference that “New Orleans was imp[acted by a terrorist attack.”

But Alethea Duncan, assistant special agent for the F.B.I. in New Orleans, contradicted Cantrell’s claim.

“This is not a terrorist event,” Duncan said. “What it is right now is there are improvised explosive devices that was found.”

The parsing of words may come down to semantics as the FBI works to determine whether the incident falls under the narrow definition of terrorism.

New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said in a statement emailed to NewsOne that the incident marked “a tragic day in the City of New Orleans” before adding later: “New Orleans is strong, and no amount of terror can change who we are.”

In response to the attack, the White House released the following statement:

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight and the White House has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor Cantrell to offer support,” according to the statement. “The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation and the President will continue to be briefed throughout the day.”

“Last night we had over 300 officers out here.” Kirkpatrick said. “And because of the intentional mindset of this perpetrator who went around our barricades in order to conduct this, he was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

NBC News is reporting that the suspect is believed to be dead, although his identity and any potential motive were not immediately clear and the FBI continues to investigate.