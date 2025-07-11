Both Chicago Baseball teams sends talent to 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of Chicago will be well-represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15, with both the White Sox and Cubs sending deserving players to the Midsummer Classic. While the Cubs boast multiple starters, the White Sox celebrate a historic rookie selection.

The Chicago Cubs will send three players to the National League roster. Outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker were both named starters through fan voting, highlighting their strong offensive seasons. Crow-Armstrong, at 23, makes his first All-Star appearance and is one of the youngest players to start for the Cubs in the All-Star Game. Tucker, acquired by the Cubs this offseason, earns his fourth consecutive All-Star selection, performing at an MVP-caliber level. Joining them is veteran left-handed pitcher Matthew Boyd, who was added to the NL pitching staff. In his 11th MLB season, Boyd, 34, is enjoying a resurgence, posting an 8-3 record with a 2.65 ERA in 17 starts, a crucial presence for the Cubs’ rotation.

Despite these selections, some notable Cubs were surprisingly left off the initial roster. First baseman Michael Busch had a strong case, leading all qualified NL first basemen in on-base percentage, slugging, and OPS, and even hit three home runs in a single game recently against the Cardinals. Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki, who leads the majors in RBIs, was also considered a significant snub.

On the South Side, the Chicago White Sox will be represented by rookie right-handed pitcher Shane Smith. Smith’s selection is particularly noteworthy as he becomes the first rookie pitcher in White Sox history to be named to an All-Star team, and only the second player in MLB history to make the All-Star team in the year following his Rule 5 Draft selection (joining Dan Uggla in 2006). The 25-year-old entered his most recent start with a 3-6 record and a 3.86 ERA over 16 starts, showcasing impressive form early in the season that earned him the nod. His journey from a Rule 5 pick to an All-Star is a remarkable story for the rebuilding White Sox.

The 2025 AT&T MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Atlanta.