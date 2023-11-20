BOOP! The Musical is now playing

Broadway In Chicago is delighted to announce BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.). The pre-Broadway world premiere is running for a limited engagement through December 24 only.

Leading the cast are Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop (Mean Girls national tour), Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina (Guys and Dolls, “Monarch”), Ainsley Anthony Melham as Dwayne (Aladdin), Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest (Jersey Boys , “Madam Secretary”), Stephen DeRosa as Grampy (“Boardwalk Empire”), Angelica Hale as Trisha (“America’s Got Talent” finalist), Phillip Huber (Being John Malkovich), and Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans (Caroline or Change).

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (A Chorus Line), Colin Bradbury (Funny Girl), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage ( Cats), Gabi Campo (Some Like it Hot), Daniel Castiglione (Yes Day), Rebecca Corrigan (In the Heights), Josh Drake (Aladdin), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Sydney Jones (A Beautiful Noise), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (The Who’s Tommy at the Goodman), Aubie Merrylees (To Kill A Mockingbird), Ryah Nixon ( Once Upon a One More Time), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Kinky Boots), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Brooke Taylor (recent graduate of University of Michigan), Derek Jordan Taylor (student at Boston Conservatory), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn).

Tony Award®-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hairspray) brings the Queen of the Animated Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy® Award-winning composer David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After The Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), Tony Award®-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly’s Last Jam), and Tony Award®-winning book writer Bob Martin ( The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom).

Betty Boop, that sassy-sweet champion of empowerment, that spit-curled icon of joy, that songstress of strength, comes alive in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the new Broadway-bound musical comedy extravaganza.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, Betty Boop’s dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The design and creative team for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical includes David Rockwell, set design (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, Into the Woods [2002], She Loves Me [2016 Tony Award®]); Gregg Barnes, costumes (Tony Awards®: The Drowsy Chaperone, Follies [2011], Some Like It Hot); Philip S. Rosenberg, lighting (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Pretty Woman); Gareth Owen, sound (Tony Award®: MJ: The Musical); Finn Ross, projection design (Tony Award® The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time ); Sabana Majeed, hair and wig design (Uncut); Michael Clifton, makeup design (New York, New York); Skylar Fox, illusions design (Volkov); The Huber Marionettes, marionette design ( Darling Grenadine, Jeff Award nomination); and Daryl Waters, musical supervision and arrangements (Broadway: The Cher Show, Shuffle Along, After Midnight).

Boop-oop-a-doop!

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical are on sale now and range from $28.00 – $106.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing [email protected] . For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.

ABOUT BETTY BOOP AND FLEISCHER STUDIOS

First introduced in 1930, Betty Boop was created by Max Fleischer for his “Talkartoons” series, the world’s first animated “talkies” which Max’s company, Fleischer Studios, produced for Paramount Studios. Betty Boop initially appeared as adog-likestage performer who sang and danced with another dog-like character named Bimbo, joyfully entertaining vast audiences of other Fleischer characters from the animal kingdom.

Inspired by the collective energy, style, and sound of the many popular Jazz Age flappers and entertainers of the 1920s, Betty Boop quickly evolved into a full-fledged human character, and by 1932 she had become the only female animated screen star in the world. Voiced by Mae Questel, Betty Boop starred in more than 100 cartoons, 90 of which are included in the official Betty Boop series, which ended in 1939. Since then, Betty Boop has appeared in dozens of hit movies, television specials, commercials, and was the first cartoon character to be profiled by A&E’s Biography series.

Today, Fleischer Studios and their great team of creative professionals, have parlayed the iconic Betty Boop into a worldwide licensing phenomenon entertaining millions of fans and collectors alike. Please visit them online at www.fleischerstudios.com and www.bettyboop.com .

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 23 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining up to 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago’s Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.

BIOGRAPHIES OF THE CAST

JASMINE AMY ROGERS (Betty Boop) recently finished a run as the scene stealing “Gretchen Wieners” in the National Tour of Mean Girls. Prior to that she was seen as “Melody Green” in Paper Mill Playhouse’s production of The Wanderer and as “Francis Bassey” in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed by Jerry Mitchell at the Alliance Theatre. On television she has appeared in “Evil” on Paramount+. She was a Jimmy Awards’ finalist and appeared in Cabaret as Sally Bowles at the Manhattan School of Music where she studied musical theatre.

FAITH PRINCE (Valentina) Broadway Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls. Other nominations for: Jerome Robbins Broadway, Bells Are Ringing, A Catered Affair. Also Nick & Nora, What’s Wrong With This Picture?, The King and I, Little Me, James Joyce’s The Dead, Noises Off, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Annie, and Disaster. TV/Film appearances include “Monarch”, “Emily in Paris”, “Scream Queens”, “Modern Family”, “Drop Dead Diva”, “Huff”, “Spin City”, Dave, My Father the Hero, Picture Perfect, Our Very Own. Her many live appearances and two solo albums available for streaming. Ms. Prince has an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Cincinnati.

AINSLEY ANTHONY MELHAM he/him (Dwayne) starred as Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and the Australian National Tour (Helpmann Nomination). Other credits in his home country—Australia—include the national tours of both Pippin (Pippin) and Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Prince Topher). Also Kiss of the Spiderwoman (Molina), Merrily We Roll Along (Charley Kringas), The Normal Heart (Felix), Xanadu (Sonny), Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan (Lost Boy), and Hi-5 (host). He is a proud graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, and his work on Boop! is dedicated to his dear friend Diana and the Perini family. @ainsleymelham

ERICH BERGEN (Raymond Demarest) is best known as Blake Moran on the hit television show “Madam Secretary,” and for his performance as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas casts of the Tony Award-winning stage musical. On Broadway, Erich also starred in the musicals Waitress and Chicago, and has been featured on the television shows “BULL,” “The Good Fight” and “Gossip Girl” among many others. Erich is also the creative force behind 6W Entertainment, a full service production company that has produced over 200 projects for television and live events. @erichbergen

STEPHEN DeROSA (Grampy). Broadway: Mr. Saturday Night, Gary: A Sequel, On the Town, Betrayal, The Nance, Hairspray, Twentieth Century, Henry IV, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came to Dinner. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, The Alchemist, The Government Inspector, These Paper Bullets!, Love’s Fire (The Acting Company), The Mystery of Irma Vep. Regional: Bay Street Theater, George Street Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Arena Stage, Yale Rep. Film/TV: A Holiday Spectacular, “Blue Bloods,” “The Blacklist,” HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” (Eddie Cantor). MFA: Yale.

ANGELICA HALE (Trisha) is an inspiring 16-year-old singer-songwriter and actress from Atlanta, Georgia who sang her way into the hearts of America on Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” in 2017 and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.” She has performed all over the world since and made numerous television appearances on shows like “Little Big Shots,” the “Today Show,” etc. Her videos and original music have amassed hundreds of millions of views on her YouTube channel. Today, she continues performing and writing music, now setting her sights on the bright lights of Broadway.

PHILLIP HUBER (Pudgy). World-renowned marionette artist, known for the film Being John Malkovich and Disney’s Oz The Great and Powerful. Theater: Darling Grenadine – Goodspeed & Marriott Theatre Chicago, The Road to Hollywood – Goodspeed, That’s Christmas – Shubert Theater Chicago.

ANASTACIA McCLESKEY (Carol Evans). Some favorite credits include – BROADWAY: Revival of Caroline or Change, Waitress, Violet, The Book of Mormon, Priscilla Queen of the Desert; LONDON: Close to You, What’s it All About ; TV/FILM: “The Good Fight,” “New Amsterdam,” “Madam Secretary,” “Annie – Live,” upcoming “Waitress Live!;” FAVORITE REGIONAL: Joanne in RENT & Celie in The Color Purple @ The Muny (Best Performer in a Musical – St. Louis Theater Circle), Muse in Disney’s Hercules @ Paper Mill, JO in Afterwords @ The 5th Ave; #hellobeautifulspirits Podcast 11/23; Nominated for a Helen Hayes Award, Alliance Award , & an Audelco Award. Asé

LAWRENCE ALEXANDER he/him/they (Ensemble). Boston Conservatory graduate, Lawrence danced with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago after school. Bway credits: Follies, Anything Goes and The Lion King . 1st Nat/Young Frankenstein, The Band Wagon (Encores!), Showboat (Carnegie Hall)! He recently performed in the “NBCU UPFronts” at RCMH.

COURTNEY ARANGO (Swing, u/s Valentina & Carol Evans). Recent: Diana in A Chorus Line, Assistant Choreographer of the current Jesus Christ Superstar US Tour. Courtney was awarded the 2019 Craig Noel Award. Thanks to AAG, Tara Rubin Casting, and my Loved Ones. @courtney_arango

COLIN BRADBURY (Ensemble, u/s Raymond Demarest & Grampy). 21+ years in the biz. 4 Broadway shows. 7 National Tours. Countless Regional Theater. 2 Tonys. 1 GMA. 1 Macy’s Parade. 1 Christmas Spectacular. 2 Feature Films. 2 TV Shows. 1 Theme Park. 10+ Years Married. Dog Dad Extraordinaire. Ciao!

TRISTEN BUETTEL (Ensemble u/s Betty Boop). Broadway: OBC Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway/Tour: Jersey Boys . Regional: Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed), Ever After (The Alliance), MT Wichita. NYC native and Syracuse University alum. Huge thank you to Jerry, Rachelle, Daniel Hoff, & John. Always for Mom & Dad! @tristenjadee

JOSHUA MICHAEL BURRAGE (Ensemble). BOOP YEAH! Broadway: Cats (2016 Revival). National Tours: Disney’s Newsies, A Bronx Tale. TV/Film: “Imaginary Friends” (Paramount Pictures), “The Gilded Age” (HBO), “West World” (HBO), “Newsies: LIVE” (Disney+). All the thanks to my incredible parents, and Rebecca & Sofia at CESD!

GABI CAMPO (Ensemble, u/s Betty Boop & Trisha). Broadway: Some Like it Hot (Society Syncopator), Beetlejuice (Miss Argentina), West Side Story (2020 Revival, u/s Anita), The Prom (u/s Emma, Alyssa). Television: “Billions,” ”FBI: Most Wanted,” “Helpsters.” Regional: Legally Blonde (The Muny, Serena). BFA Pace University. LA Native.

DANIEL CASTIGLIONE he/him (Ensemble) is a dancer, actor and singer from New Jersey. His credits include Yes Day, Isn’t it Romantic and West Side Story at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. He’s extremely excited to be a part of this amazing BOOP! Cast!

REBECCA CORRIGAN (Ensemble) is a New York based artist. Some credits include Warner Brothers’ In the Heights, the role of Graziella in MRT’s West Side Story, PHISH at MSG. Rebecca performed with Nadine Bommer Dance Company and other artists around the country.

JOSH DRAKE (Ensemble, u/s Dwayne & Raymond Demarest) is thrilled to be back in Chicago since the Dirty Dancing tour! Broadway: Aladdin, Bad Cinderella. Tours: Finding Neverland. TV: “Blue Bloods,” “Equalizer.” Creator & host of “Cheat Out” (Amazon Prime). Thank you HTA team, Mama, and always Boo Boo.

IAN GALLAGHER FITZGERALD he/him (Swing) is endlessly humbled to join in a story of female empowerment. He would like to extend his gratitude to the remarkable women who shaped his world: Mom, Connie, Paige, Blair, Nora, Joyce, Bethany, and Rak. For my original Bette.

RJ HIGTON (Ensemble). Originally from Huntington Beach, CA. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” S5 on Amazon Prime. Regional: West Side Story (MUNY), Mamma Mia (Connecticut Rep), Billy Elliot (La Mirada Theatre). All my love and gratitude to my Family, UMICH MT and DGRW @rj_higton

SYDNEY JONES she/her (Swing, u/s Trisha) is stoked to be making theatre in Chicago! Broadway: A Beautiful Noise. Regional: Grease (Sandy; Oklahoma), The Karate Kid (STAGES St. Louis), Chess (The Muny). Special thanks to my family, Brett, and Daniel Hoff Agency. @syd__jones

NINA LAFARGA (Ensemble). Broadway: In The Heights (OBC), Frozen (OBC), On Your Feet! (OBC), Women On the Verge… (OBC), Sweet Charity, Aida. Off Broadway: In the Heights, Oliver, Chess, Capeman. Nat’l Tour: Aida. TV/Film: “Fosse/Verdon,” “Elementary,” “Smash,” In the Heights, Friends with Kids @ninalafarga

MORGAN McGHEE (Ensemble, u/s Carol Evans). Baton Rouge native, and AMDA and Clark Atlanta University grad, she recently appeared in The Who’s Tommy (Goodman). Broadway: Ain’t Too Proud ; Off-Broadway: The Harder They Come; TV: “Law & Order,” “Everything’s Trash,” “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” “FBI,” “Bull.” @morgan.eli

AUBIE MERRYLEES (Ensemble, u/s Grampy). Broadway: To Kill A Mockingbird, KPOP. Other theatre: Wolf Play (Soho Rep); Hamlet in Hamlet (Bedlam). Barrymore nominations for Hand to God (Philadelphia Theatre Co.); The Aliens (Theatre Exile). Film/TV: Jules (with Sir Ben Kingsley); “The Bite.”

RYAH NIXON she/her (Ensemble, u/s Valentina). Broadway: Once Upon a One More Time. Off Broadway: Kinky Boots, Another Part of the Forest. National Tour: 9 to 5. World premieres: Other World, Moonshine, Beaches. Cast album: Lizzie for Broadway Records. TV: “The Good Fight,” “Dickinson,” “Louie.”

CHRISTIAN PROBST he/him (Ensemble). Broadway: Bad Cinderella (Ensemble, Sebastian, u/s), The Book of Mormon (Swing, McKinley u/s). Tours: The Little Mermaid (Flounder). Selected Regional: Ogunquit (Cosmo, Singin’ In the Rain), Goodspeed, The Muny. Yale ’17. Love to mentors, Tara Rubin Casting, BRS/Gage and family! @christianbprobst

RICKY SCHROEDER (Ensemble) Theatre: Kinky Boots (Off Bway, 1st National Tour), Becoming Nancy (Alliance), TV/Film: “Partner Track,” “Pose,” “Tales of the City,” “Hairspray Live!,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Music: Wherever you listen to music under the name Ricky Asch! @RickyASchroeder @RickyAsch www.rickyaschroeder.com

GABRIELLA SORRENTINO (Ensemble). Proud New Yorker. Broadway: Hamilton, On Your Feet. Hamilton (Chicago). BFA in Dance Point Park. Overjoyed to be part of this production. Thank you Lucille. Grateful to Jerry, Rachelle, David, and the rest of the creative team for this opportunity.

BROOKE TAYLOR (Ensemble) is blessed to be making her Pre-Broadway debut with BOOP! She recently graduated from the University of Michigan’s Dance Department in April. She wants to thank God, mom, LINK, CESD, and her Legacy family. Instagram @brooke.alexandria.taylor

DEREK JORDAN TAYLOR (Swing, u/s Dwayne) is incredibly grateful to be along for this journey with BOOP!. Derek is enrolled at Boston Conservatory where he is pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre. Derek would like to thank his people for all they do! Love you Mama! @imderekjordan

AMY VAN NORSTRAND (Swing). Broadway: Holiday Inn. National Tours: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Elf the Musical. Countless regional credits. Proud Point Park University alumni. Thank you to the creative team for this incredible opportunity. For my husband Brian and my Boy.