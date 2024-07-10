Boil order required due to water main break in parts of Beverly, Morgan Park, and Auburn Gresham   

CHICAGO – Due to a leak on a high-pressure water main inside the Roseland Pumping Station, water pressure to parts of Beverly, Morgan Park, and Auburn Gresham was impacted from approximately 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The water main is back online and fully pressurized.

Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Chicago Department of Water Management is issuing a boil order for drinking and cooking water for those impacted areas.

Until further notice, the buildings and homes located east of Sacramento Avenue, north of 119th Street, west of I-57, south of 87th Street, and southwest of Beverly Avenue are under a boil order.

Residents should bring water to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure it’s safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or any other activity involving water consumption. Water for laundry, watering lawns, and taking showers do not need to be boiled.

If you live in the affected area and would like to pick up free bottled water, it is available at Ridge Park, located at 9625 S Longwood.

This order will be rescinded as soon as the Chicago Department of Water Management’s water testing verifies that it is safe to drink.