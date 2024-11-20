Boeing Donates Backpacks to Support High-Achieving Students at McCullough Academy

Boeing, a global leader in aerospace innovation, has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting education and student achievement with its latest donation of over 200 bookbags to Frankie Woods McCullough Academy within the Gary Community School Corporation. The recent generous contribution of backpacks, filled with essential school supplies, was made to recognize and reward students who have excelled academically and demonstrated exceptional citizenship.

“We are incredibly grateful to Boeing for their continued support and generosity,” said Sharmayne McKinley, Principal of Frankie Woods McCullough Academy. “These backpacks not only recognize our students’ hard work and achievements but also provide them with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year.”

The donation event at McCullough Academy last week celebrated students who achieved high scores on standardized tests this past year and earned citizenship awards for their exemplary conduct. This initiative is part of Boeing’s ongoing partnership with the Gary Community School Corporation, which has spanned several years. It underscored the company’s dedication to fostering educational excellence and reducing barriers for students in the community.

Frankie Woods McCullough Academy students

