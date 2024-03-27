Bloom Township Center grand re-opening set for Thursday, March 28, 2024

Features $2mil. In Infrastructure Improvement To Take Bloom Town Center Into the Next 40-50 years!

When: March 28, 2024

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Where: Bloom Town Center

425 South Halsted St. Chicago Heights, IL

After $2mil. in renovations At Bloom Township’s Administration Campus, the Bloom Town Center will hold it’s Grand Re-Opening, on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 425 S. Halsted Street in Chicago Heights Illinois. the event will take place from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.

With an eye to-ward ensuring that Bloom Township is ready to meet the challenges of the future, the township embarked on an aggressive $2 mil. infrastructure improvement program last year at Bloom Town Center.



Bloom Township Center, was fitted with a new roof, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, state of the art LED motion detecting and energy saving lights, floors, ceilings and many other improvements. With an eye towards making it more user friendly for its seniors and employees as well, It marked a generational step forward in technological advancements to improve service.

Bloom Township Supervisor, TJ Somer, said that he was looking to make long standing improvements and shared that the township had been planning to do the project for some time.

“These improvements are designed to make sure future generations of residents and employees have facilities that are useful in serving the community into the next 40-50 years, ” he said.

The event is open to the public and all are welcome to come and look around the facility.