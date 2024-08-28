‘Blink Twice’ is a commonsense lesson on dating

If you were at a party, bar, or even in a coffee shop and a billionaire who you have never met invited you to leave right at the moment and join him and some friends on his private island for a few days, would you go?

In the film “BLINK TWICE,” cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) seems obsessed with tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum). When she gets to waitress at his fundraising gala, she can hardly serve by looking for or at him. She talks her good friend and cocktail waitress, Jess (Alia Shawkat), to change clothes into gowns so Frida can get close and possibly meet Slater, which she does, and it seems sparks begin to fly between them, and they spend the rest of the gala together talking. He impromptu invites her and Jess to join him and his friends on his plane to his private island, but they have to leave right then with only the things they had on. When they get to the island cell phones are locked up. No red flags yet?

On the island everything is wonderful. In their closets, there are clothes that are just their size. There is plenty of sun, food, fun, drinks, and drugs. The question is asked, “Are you having a great time?” The answer is yes until some strange things begin to happen, and Frida starts to question things like why she can’t remember what day it is. Where did Jess go? Why does she have dirt on her nails?

With the help of a native person on the island and a snake, Frida finds herself, but is it too late?

This is one of those films where people are going to talk back to the screen. Naomi Ackie brings out the emotions of the film watcher as she plays the obsessed Frida with so much conviction that you wonder why she is so into this man she has not met. Jess is her voice of reason that she doesn’t listen to. I have to admit that Channing Tatum is spot on in his portrayal of Slater King. Nice enough to believe he is interested, distant enough not to trust him, and disturbed enough to be afraid of him.

It was great to see Geena Davis as Slater’s bumbling sister. Stacey was such a departure for her, and she made the role interesting when it could have been just a throwaway.

E.T. Feigenbaum and Zoë Kravitz co-wrote the film. The script was amazing, and this being Zoë Kravitz’s directing debut, I felt she did a fantastic job of keeping us psychologically engaged.

I give BLINK TWICE 4 out of 5 winks of the EYE. I only saw someone blink twice at the beginning of the film.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!