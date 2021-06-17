‘Blind Ambition’ looks at the conservative wine tasting world through the lens of four “brothers”

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Having escaped starvation and tyranny in their homeland of Zimbabwe, four refugees have conquered the odds to become South Africa’s top sommeliers. Driven by relentless optimism, a passion for their craft and unshakeable national pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first ever wine tasting team and set their sights on the coveted title of ‘World Wine Tasting Champions.’

From the moment they arrive in France to compete, this team of mavericks turns an establishment of privilege and tradition on its head. A truly uplifting documentary that celebrates just how irrepressible the human spirit can be.

The brotherhood bond is so strong among the four men in the film “Blind Ambition” that you would think they were related. In fact, they are not by blood but truly related by kinship and a singular mission—to become the best sommeliers in Cape Town, South Africa. After individually leaving Zimbabwe to relocate to Cape Town to make better lives for themselves, little did Tinashe, Pardon, Joseph and Marlvin know that the savory, sweet, bitter juice from grapes would metaphorically run through their veins as easily as their African roots. Now after more than 10 years of being away from their birth homes, they are the world’s unlikeliest sommeliers—and the tasting is good!

With nothing but the clothes on their backs, and maligned by their new community, the four found better jobs in hospitality, first scrubbing dishes, then waiting tables. But to progress past clearing plates, they would need a basic knowledge of wine. This presented multiple challenges.

According to film notes: Because had no wine industry at the time, the four men had neither heard of nor tasted wine. Furthermore, as Pentecostal Christians, they’d vowed never to touch alcohol, so the path to success also brought a crisis of faith. After much discussion with their families and members of their church, our heroes concluded that, for them, wine must be “God’s calling.”

Fast forward a few years and the four have emerged as the most celebrated sommeliers in Africa, working in some of the world’s most awarded restaurants. Now in the documentary, Joseph, Tinashe, Pardon and Marlvin are about to cross the border once more. They are poised to become the first Zimbabwean team to take on one of the wine industry’s greatest challenges – The World Wine Blind Tasting Championships held in Burgundy, France.

This event is commonly known as the “Olympics of wine tasting.” And just to add to the pressure, their adventure is being followed by wine lovers and experts from all around the world. When wine luminary Janis Robinson heard their story, she set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to get them to France. Now all eyes will be on the four young men as they travel to Europe to test their skills against teams from 26 other countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Spain and Italy.

Featuring the vibrant music and culture of Zimbabwe, “Blind Ambition” traces their extraordinary journey from the flood plains of the Zambezi to the townships of Johannesburg. From the dramatic landscapes of the Cape to the rolling vineyards and ancient chateaux of Burgundy.

An uplifting story of hope, courage and determination, “Blind Ambition” is the “Cool Runnings” of the wine world.

This film was so inspirational, and although I don’t know much about wine—even though I had a good lesson from a Black, female sommelier while at Walt Disney World in late 2019—I was cheering the team on. I appreciated the fact that their team and the other team from South Africa had to have different coaches leading up to the competition, but I didn’t much care for the Zimbabwean team’s coach. Through no fault of the team and the coach, there seemed to be a disconnect in communication, which may have led to a few points lost in the end.

The documentary shows the hard scrabble jobs that the four men had to take, but also their enthusiasm when they start delving into the world of wine. It’s obvious that the team’s road to France was quite different from the other teams represented that day. Plus, I can imagine that the other groups posed a bit of an intimidating challenge, but they persevere in the end.

“Blind Ambition” can still be screened virtually at the Tribeca Film Festival through June 23. For more information, visit Blind Ambition | 2021 Tribeca Festival | Tribeca (tribecafilm.com).

Take a look at the trailer: https://vimeo.com/560877923. Elaine Hegwood Bowen is a National Newspaper Publishers Association ‘Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood—South Side of Chicago.” For book information, search [https://tinyurl.com/55hxcw4v] or email: editor91210@yahoo.com.