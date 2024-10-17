Blight Busting Non-Profit Celebrates Powerful

Individuals Making Change in Gary During Gala Fundraiser!

Gary Community Partnership (GCP) will celebrate six years of significant service guiding youth in restoring the environment of Gary communities during the 2nd Annual Changemakers Awards and Gala Fundraiser. The event will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway in Merrillville. Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan will be the keynote speaker. An attendance of more than 150 patrons is expected for the dinner celebration featuring live music, raffles, and more!

In addition to raising funds to provide stipends for teens participating in the GCP Youth Empowerment Programming, the non-profit will recognize the following Changemakers – individuals exemplifying excellence in community service to the city and residents of Gary:

Jamika Smith, Teena’s Legacy, Founder and Executive Director. Teena’s Legacy provides a unique and innovative approach to healing, self-expression, storytelling, and economic transformation through the use of upholstery.

Adrian Wells, Gary Gamechangers, Executive Director. The organization is revitalizing Gary through the rehabilitating and constructing of new homes – one neighborhood at a time.

Marcus Martin, Grace Beyond Borders, Executive Director. The non-profit provides resources such as food, long-term housing, and a safe space for homeless individuals in Chicago and N.W.I.

LaShawn Brooks, C.A.R.E. University NWI Chapter Director. The nonprofit helps college students focus on their education while offsetting the day-to-day expenses incurred by parents for personal hygiene products, snacks, and school supplies.

LaJuan Clemons, Family Life Community Center, Executive Director. The organization provides financial relief for parents and children in Gary and beyond by sponsoring hot meals daily to children for breakfast and dinner. They are committed to making sure every child gets the fuel they need to thrive, both in and out of the classroom.

The event will be emceed by LaLosa Dent Burns.

“GCP collaborations with other area non-profits are often fueled by a mutual goal of having an impact on the communities where we live and serve. However, there are numerous organizations throughout NWI that are aligned with our efforts to simply make Gary communities a place where residents cannot only peaceably live, but thrive,” said GCP Executive Director Jeffrey Edwards. GCP has cultivated land donated by Methodist Hospitals into a viable floral and vegetable garden that provides jobs for teens, floral bouquets for area businesses and residents, fresh produce for the community, and summer activities for children under a beautiful gazebo. In June, Gary Community Partnership launched a youth lawn care service for residential and commercial customers. Teens earn stipends while learning valuable skills to help prepare them for life.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/935790212717?aff=oddtdtcreator

Major funding for the 2024 GCP programming provided by the Legacy Foundation, BMO Harris Bank, First Financial Bank, Field Museum, Centier Bank, NWI Urban League, and Peoples Bank. Major support is provided by NISOURCE Charitable Foundation/NIPSCO, Hard Rock Casino, Methodist Hospitals, and Chemex of Illinois.