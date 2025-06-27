Blessed Moments at Pope Leo XIV Celebration at Rate Field 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Leo High School’s renowned boys choir brought their stellar vocals to Rate Field June 14, where thousands of fans experienced blessed moments at the Pope Leo XIV Celebration.

The event honored Pope Leo XIV’s hometown Chicago roots. He was born Robert Provost at Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville in 1995 and lived in Dolton, IL. His home is still there, and the pope’s Creole and Black roots has struck a bond with Black Catholics in Chicago and across the country.

On May 8, cardinals at the Vatican made history after Provost became the first American pope of the Catholic Church. He’s a lifelong White Sox fan who was captured on video attending a World Series game at Rate Field in 2005.

Leo High School, a Catholic boys’ institution, was named after Pope Leo XIII when it was founded in 1923 in Auburn Gresham.

On a sunny day during the Pope Leo XIV Celebration, Leo High School’s boy choir drew cheers with Lift Every Voice and Sing. They performed a flawless rendition of America’s National Anthem.

Pope Leo XIV wasn’t at the celebration, but he gave a message on video that was played at Rate Field.

In an eight-minute video, Pope Leo XIV urged Catholic faithful to be a “light of hope,” to serve others, and to make the world a better place.

Leo High School choir performing at the Pope Leo celebration (Photos by Marcus Robinson)

“As you gather today in this great celebration, I want to both express my gratitude to you, and also an encouragement to continue to build up community, friendship as brothers and sisters in your daily lives, in your families, in your parishes, in the Archdiocese, and throughout our world,” the pope said. “When I see each and every one of you, when I see how people gather together to celebrate their faith, I discover myself how much hope there is in the world in this jubilee year of hope.”

The pope also spoke directly to the young people in the audience, telling them they are the “promise of hope for so many of us.”

“The world looks to you as you look around yourselves and says, ‘we need you,'” the pope said.